Mary Lou Holman Call passed away in Brigham City, Utah on May 22, 2021 at the age of 94. Mary Lou wanted friends and family to know her death was caused by “TOO MANY BIRTHDAYS”!

Mary Lou was born November 20, 1926 in Brigham City, Utah. She was the daughter of Frank and Mary Young Holman. Mary Lou was raised in Brigham City. She graduated from Box Elder high school and attended Utah State University. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert D. Call, on June 14, 1945 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were married by Mary Lou’s uncle, Apostle Albert E. Bowen. After Bob and Mary Lou were married, they lived in Ogden, Utah where Bob rebuilt airplane engines at Hill Field Air Base. Later, they made their home in Brigham City where they raised their four children. Bob worked for Mary Lou’s dad at Brigham Superior Dairy where he eventually bought a partnership. After retiring, they purchased 15 acres of Property in Perry, Utah. It was land originally homesteaded by Mary Lou’s grandfather, Thomas C. Young, in the 1870’s. President Ulysses S. Grant signed the original deed to the property. Bob and Mary Lou became orchardists. Their pristine orchards produced peaches, pears, cherries, apples and apricots. People put in orders early and came from miles around for their fruit.

They built a lovely home in Perry and enjoyed the country life. Their home became a haven for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The beautiful rock pile in their front yard is ingrained in the memories of all their loved ones. Mary Lou had a life filled with family and friends. Family was the most important – thing to Mary Lou and Bob. Their home was always a child-friendly place. How they loved their little ones! Small fingerprints on doors and windows were “beauty marks”. Mary Lou loved keeping in touch and getting together with her high school friends. She was an avid Bridge player. She was a member of the Brigham City Improvement Club and the Brigham City Ladies Association. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mary Lou lived a full and active life. People were drawn to her beautiful smile and optimistic outlook. Those who knew her, loved her.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; grandsons, Louis Call and Tyler Call; daughter-in-law, Marjorie Eyre Call and two brothers, Ray and Frank Lynn Holman.

Mary Lou is survived by her four children: Carla (Richard) Potter, Idaho Falls, ID; William Call, SLC, UT; Steve (Monica) Call, Provo, UT; Frank (Janet} Call, Brigham City, UT; Foreign Exchange daughter, Zeny Amatavivadhana, Bangkok, Thailand; thirteen grandchildren, and thirty-one great-grandchildren. Mary Lou was blessed with a beautiful great­ great-granddaughter, Lillian Lou Hudson. Lillian’s parents, Kali Rae and Clay, made sure Lillian was Mary Lou’s most frequent visitor!

The family thanks the management and staff of The Gables Assisted Living for loving and caring for their mother. As Mary Lou’s world became smaller with loss of mobility and macular degeneration, she loved and appreciated visits from family and friends. Thanks to those who continually enriched her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 1 at 12:00 pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10-11:30 am prior to service.

Burial will be in Brigham City Cemetery.

Click this link to view additional details about Mary Lou's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/mary-lou-call-2021