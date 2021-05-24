Max V. Bateman, 51, Bloomington, Idaho, surrounded by his loved ones, returned to his Heavenly Home on May 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with health problems.

Max was born on March 15, 1970, to Max Vernon and Mary Ruth (Armatage) Bateman. He was welcomed by 3 older sisters and a year later his brother joined the family. Max was raised on the family cattle ranch. He loved working with the cattle and the horses. The family had chariot race teams for 25 years and Max was there to help and thoroughly enjoyed this sport! Even after the family stopped racing, Max could be found at the racetrack pitching in and helping friends. He was an Elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Max attended Emerson Elementary School, Bear Lake Middle School and Bear Lake High School. In high school he participated in track and wrestling. Max was a very hard worker and could work in about any occupation. He worked in the oil fields, he worked construction, he drove semi, and several other jobs over the years. He was always willing to help his friends when they needed help hauling hay or working cattle.

Max married Tamara Lynn (Wilson) Bateman. They had 4 sons, Chaz Max, Tanner Jesse, Auston Jackson and Dillon T Bateman. These boys were the apple of his eye. Max and Tammi were later divorced.

On July 16, 2016, Max married the love of his life, Connie Lynette Langley. They were so happy for the 6 short years they were together. This union added 2 daughters, 2 more sons and a grandson, all who he adored. Max loved spending time with his wife, Connie. They would go for car rides, or they would go camping. Max was an excellent dutch oven cook, no one could make a dutch oven cobbler like him.

After living in the Tremonton, Utah area for several years, where he made lifelong friendships, he was happy to move back home to Bloomington where he lived next door to his brother, Ryan.

He is survived by his sweetheart, Connie of Bloomington. Sons, Chaz (Sydney) Bateman of Colorado; Tanner, Auston and Dillon Bateman of Tremonton, Utah. His parents, Vernon and Mary (Armatage) Bateman of Bloomington. Siblings Mary Lin (DeLoy) Romrell of Pegram, Verna Rae (Kerry) Romrell of Pegram, Treva (Temp) Bunn of Tremonton, Utah, and Ryan (Stacey) Bateman of Bloomington. In-laws: Charles and Patricia Langley; Stepchildren Myriha (Chris) McNeel, Myranda, Colby (Ashley) and Cody Wilkenson and grandson Ty Garner all of Edmond, Oklahoma. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews who he adored.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Ray and Pearl (Tueller) Bateman; Ernest and Marie (Lewis) Armatage.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Noon at the Paris Idaho Stake Center, Paris, Idaho.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 6-8 pm at the Paris Idaho Stake Center and on Thursday prior to the services from 10-11:45 am, also at the Paris Stake Center.

Burial will be in the Bloomington Cemetery.

Please consider helping Connie with the funeral expenses. An account has been set up at Ireland Bank in Montpelier, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.