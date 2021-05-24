Nibley man confesses to physically abusing woman and children

Booking photo for Jose Mestre-Ortiz (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Nibley man has pleaded guilty to abusing a woman and her children last year. Jose J. Mestre-Ortiz accepted a plea deal and will be sentenced later this summer.

Mestre-Ortiz participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of child abuse, all second-degree felonies. As part of the agreement, prosecutors dropped three remaining charges from the case.

In March 2020, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies received a complaint from the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS). The victim disclosed a lengthy history of physical and verbal abuse to her and her children, occurring since 2007. She later provided a statement describing numerous domestic violence incidents, including over 50 photographs of bruises and abrasions on both herself and her children.

The woman also told deputies how Mestre-Ortiz held her hostage and kept her from going to work. He took her car keys and cell phone and prevented her from leaving for more than a day.

Court records show, Mestre-Ortiz was arrested on similar offences in 2018 and later accepted a plea deal. He was ordered to serve four days in jail and 12-months probation.

During Monday’s hearing, Mestre-Ortiz spoke briefly, telling the court he wished to waive his rights to a fair trial. He was ordered to appear for sentencing July 12, when he could face up to 15-years in prison.

