Norman Allred LaBarge passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021 at the age of 83. He was born October 22, 1937 in Syracuse, New York, the son of Dr. Oza Joseph LaBarge and Norma Allred. The family eventually moved to Salt Lake City, where Norman graduated from East High School. It was there that he met and fell in love with Marcia Loosli; they were sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple by Elder Spencer W. Kimball on September 9, 1960.

Norman and Marcia were blessed with six children. He worked hard to support his growing family, and in 1974 they moved to Tremonton where Norman worked 25 years at Thiokol, rising to director of the testing laboratory before retiring in 1999. He completed his college degree, graduating from Utah State University in 1976. He and Marcia were married 53 wonderful years before she passed away in December 2013. On November 28, 2015 Norman married Debby Carter of Tremonton in the Logan LDS Temple, and they had five cherished years together.

Norman served proudly in the military, including the Army National Guard, U.S. Army Special Forces, and U.S. Army Reserve, where he achieved the rank of Colonel. Marcia always believed he was most handsome in his crisply pressed military dress uniform. He served with other U.S. agencies in the Vietnam War from 1966-69.

Norman was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and especially loved his callings as a teacher in Sunday School and the High Priests Group. He and Marcia also treasured their years together as ordinance workers in the Logan Temple. He loved spending time in the great outdoors, and was never happier than when he was backpacking in the High Uintas or camping in the red rock canyons of southern Utah.

Norman is survived by his wife, Debby, of Tremonton; his children Cory (Maria) of Logan, Blair (Evonne) of South Weber, Brett (Alyson) of Whitewright, Texas, Alyssa Doutre (Jason) of Loganville, Georgia, Nolan (Maribel) of Salt Lake City, and Maralee Poulsen (Nathan) of West Windsor, New Jersey; a sister, Andrea Bagnell, of Salt Lake City; 17 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marcia, his half-brother Richard, and half-sisters Elaine and Jean.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday June 2, 2021 from 6-8pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton) and on Thursday June 3, 2021 from 10:30-11:30am at the Tremonton South Stake Center.

The funeral service will follow the viewing at Noon.

The service will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.