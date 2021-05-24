Public input invited to ‘Imagine Cache’ planning process

CACHE COUNTY – Cache County officials are inviting public input from local residents, business owners and regional stakeholders to their first update of the county’s General Plan in 23 years.

That effort is part of the county’s ongoing “Imagine Cache” integrated planning process.

Officials plan to gather public input during a series of face-to-face workshops in early June, followed by more than a month of online opinion polling.

The General Plan update will help shape the next two decades of Cache County’s future, according to county planner Lauren Ryan.

Ryan explains that the Cache County General Plan is a guidance document that steers all of the county’s long-term efforts. It addresses all issues mandated by the state of Utah, including land use, transportation and moderate income housing, among others.

Interested parties can participate in the General Plan update process by attending a public meeting on from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 at the Cache County Events Center at the County Fairgrounds.

The county will also host three focus group workshops on Monday, June 7 at the Events Center.

A focus group addressing lifestyles, accessible recreation and economics is slated for 8:30 to 10 a.m. that day.

A second session focusing on environmental stewardship, resiliency and regional collaboration will be held from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m.

A final focus group will address the issues of agricultural viability, transportation and infrastructure from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Following those events, Ryan says that members of the public will be able to review the meeting input and comment on proposed policy and implementation choices using an online questionnaire and mapping activity from June 21 to July 31 on the project website at www.ImagineCache.com

“Imagine Cache” is the integrated planning process for updating the county General Plan and developing subsequent Urban and Rural Areas Assessment, Cost of Services and Regional Coordination plans.

The Urban and Rural Areas Assessment plan will identify existing and future growth patterns and focus on county services including fire, emergency medical services, law enforcement, waste disposal, water and roads. It will determine where the county can most effectively serve and promote land use patterns.

The Cost of Services plan will identify the fiscal impacts of the county’s land use decisions.

The Regional Collaboration plan will focus on establishing and improving regional communication and involvement protocols, plus developing valley-wide strategies for service-based growth.

Those plans will establish a community-supported vision for the next two decades and a roadmap to implement that vision, according to Ryan.

For more information and resources related to the “Imagine Cache” planning process, local residents are invited to visit the project website at www.ImagineCache.com

To RSVP for one or more of the focus group workshops, interested parties may visit www.imaginecache.com/get-involved.