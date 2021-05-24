UDOH reports the 102nd coronavirus death in northern Utah

The Utah Health Department Monday reported two new COVID-19 deaths including a Box Elder County man between 65-84 years who was hospitalized at the time of death. He is the 102nd coronavirus fatality in the Bear River Health District.

There have been 2,292 COVID deaths in Utah over the course of the pandemic.

New positive cases of coronavirus grew by 148 in Utah Monday with seven new cases in northern Utah. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 404,625 total cases in Utah which includes 21,830 positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Since the start of the pandemic among the total cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,489 of the 21,830 total cases have been declared “recovered”. Most of the cases were found in Cache County (16,205) followed by Box Elder County (5,470) and Rich County (151). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 912 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 102 coronavirus deaths.

Almost 43 percent of all adults in northern Utah had been immunized as of Monday (55,671) people). A total of 131,811 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Since Sunday 5,166 vaccine doses were administered statewide and total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached more than 2.51 million.

The list of Utahns who are fully vaccinated has reached more than 1.173 million which is about 36 percent of the state’s population.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 271 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” remains at 3.6 percent.

Since Sunday 1,411 people were tested in-state for the first time and a total of 2,504 tests were administered. More than 2.66 million Utahns have been tested as of Monday and there have been more than 4.87 million total tests administered in the state.

There are currently 135 Utahs hospitalized with the coronavirus, two more than on Sunday. There are 45 people in intensive care units which is the same as Saturday. A total of 16,679 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Idaho is reporting 2,082 coronavirus deaths and there are 191,147 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,195 positive cases in Franklin County, 388 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.