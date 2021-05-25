Ann Golightly (McKeen/Harding)

Ann was born January 4, 1939 in Preston, Idaho. She was the daughter of Osburn Bryant Golightly and Vilate Tate. She was the second of four children.

Ann is survived by her two brothers: Gerry Tate Golightly, wife Kathryn, of Gilchrest, Colorado and Clinton Tate Golightly, wife Barbara, deceased, of Melba Idaho. One sister: Marie Golightly Hoagland, husband Mark, of Melba Idaho.

Ann was raised in Preston, Idaho. She attended Preston Elementary, Jr. high and high school, until her junior year, when her family moved to Melba, Idaho. She graduated from Melba High School.

Soon after graduation in 1956, Ann moved to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ann married Gerald James McKeen Jan 16, 1970. They adopted a son, Deon McKeen. They were later divorced. Ann married Laurance L. Harding Dec 23, 1986. They were later divorced.

Ann was a mother to her son, Deon and fostered other children. She loved children and spent as much time with them as she could.

Ann attended family activities and could be found at baby blessings, weddings, baptisms, missionary farewells and homecomings. She attended graduations and weddings of nieces and nephews. Ann was the glue that kept her family and extended family informed and together. She loved genealogy and record keeping.

Ann was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints and attended the temple often.

She visited many temples across the US. She traveled with friends on a church tour to Branson, Missouri and Palmyra, New York. She served in Primary, Relief Society, and Young Women organizations. She graduated from seminary and attended BYU Youth Conferences.

Ann worked all of her adult life. Some of the employers were Litton Industries, Hertz rent-a-car at Salt Lake Airport, Utah foods and Catering, with events at the Salt Lake Salt Place, Pepsi Company and housekeeping for senior adults.

Ann was an active person most of her life enjoying the adventures of traveling, bowling, skiing, sky diving, golfing, gardening, attending concerts, and supporting family and friends.

Ann passed away quietly at her home at Beehive Homes assisted living in Perry, Utah with a close friend and employees at her side. Ann was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

A viewing will be held prior from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Those wishing to view the live stream of the services, please go to the bottom of Ann’s obituary page.

Interment will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Melba Cemetery, 7277 Baseline Rd, Melba, ID 83641. Those wishing to view the graveside service may do so at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85792174774.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.