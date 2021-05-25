Idaho Legislature hires own lawyers to defend new initiative

Written by Associated Press
May 25, 2021

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has agreed to allow the state Legislature to intervene in two lawsuits that challenge the same restrictive voter initiative law, meaning taxpayers will pay for two separate legal teams in each case.

The Idaho Press reported that the Legislature will be represented by the Idaho attorney general’s office in one case and private attorneys in the other case.

Some have said the defenses will argue different aspects of the law, while others have said it is a waste of taxpayer dollars.

