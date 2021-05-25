March 30, 1955 – May 24, 2021 (age 66)



Marie Olson, 66, passed away May 23, 2021 in West Valley City, Utah. She was born March 30, 1955 in Logan, Utah to Edwin Knute and Mildred Emma Erickson Olson. She and her family lived in Lewiston, Utah. Her sweet mother passed away in 1970.

Marie loved riding her bicycle and playing with her puppies. She attended school but struggled with her grades. At the age of 14-16, she was diagnosed with schizophrenia but by that time the disease had done a lot of damage. Marie was put in different care nursing homes for about 50 years. Her sister, Linda Louise Olson, would take Marie’s patriarchal blessing to her and read it to her often.

When Marie was in Salt Lake City, Utah, she along with some other girls, would do baptisms of the dead at the Salt Lake Temple which she enjoyed very much. She has had a lot of caring people over the years. We would like to thank them. In the last few years, she also struggled with dementia.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents and by many relatives.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Louise Olson of Preston, Idaho. A special thanks to Cassie Seamons’ niece, Della Golightly Karren of Lewiston, Utah for her loving help with Marie.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 12-12:45 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho.

Interment will be in the Millville, Utah Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com