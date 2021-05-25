More coronavirus restrictions lifted for Logan Temple

Logan Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

LOGAN — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday the lifting of some restrictions for the Logan Temple and others in the region. The temples will reopen in what the Church referred to as “Phase 3”, beginning in June and July.

Phase 3 includes the addition of temple work on behalf of deceased individuals. The numbers of both patrons and temple workers will still be restricted, due to a limited temple schedule. Attendance will also be by appointment only.

The temples were operating in Phase 2, allowing only weddings and individual ordinances.

The announcement applies to all temples in Utah and Idaho, currently in operation.

Church spokesperson Irene Caso said the gradual reopening is due to COVID-19 conditions easing in those areas. Members in each of the reported temple districts will be notified via email when they can make online reservations.

The temples have been closed or restricted since March 2020, when the Church suspended all worship services worldwide.

