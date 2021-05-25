Murray man arrested for allegedly enticing Cache Valley teenager

LOGAN — A 29-year-old Murray man has been arrested and charged with allegedly enticing a teenage girl in Cache Valley. Jacob R. Goeckeritz (pronounce: go-ker-itz) was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail Monday morning after a warrant was previously issued for his arrest.

According to the warrant affidavit, the Logan City Police Department received a CyberTip from Facebook in March. The social media company reported Goeckeritz had allegedly engaged in inappropriate messages with a 15-year-old girl. The chats included pictures of the girl in various stages of undress and naked.

A detective reviewed the chat log between the two individuals. During the messages, Goeckeritz reportedly acknowledged to knowing the 15-year-old was nearly half his age. “The conversation quickly turns sexual in nature,” according to the affidavit.

As the messages continued, Goeckeritz discussed driving to the Logan area to have sex with the girl. He later stated that he didn’t want to get “locked up” for talking to her.

Police called Goeckeritz and questioned him about the messages. The suspect stated he was “just talking” to the girl. He wouldn’t provide any explanation as to why he was talking to her, or why the chats were sexual in nature.

The detective asked to meet Goeckeritz at the Cache County Jail on April 7, to be booked on the alleged offences. The suspect reportedly never showed up, prompting law enforcement to ask for the arrest warrant.

Prosecutors filed a criminal case against Goeckeritz in 1st District Court, April 9. It included five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and one count of enticing a minor, a third-degree felony.

According to court records, Goeckeritz was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court, April 28. Judge Brian Cannell agreed to recall his arrest warrant if the suspect would report to the Cache County Jail to be booked temporarily. He schedule a hearing for June 9, when the suspect will decide whether or not to request a preliminary hearing in the case.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

