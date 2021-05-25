Retiring director of The Family Place Utah praised for her leadership and vision

LOGAN — The Family Place Utah is a nonprofit family support center that provides services to over 20-thousand individuals each year. A name that has long been associated with the center is Esterlee Molyneux.

After more than 2 and a half decades of service, Molyneux is retiring. Current director Dr Sheryl Goodey had great praise for the long time director.

“We are so grateful for Esterlee Molyneux’s contribution that she has given to the Family Place, previously the Child and Family Support Center, over the years. In fact over 26 years that she has made such a great impact on children and families and our community“, she explained.

Back in 1995, Molyneux walked into the center as a volunteer. Later she was hired as the Crisis/ Nursery Director. She and her husband lived on-site for 18 months caring for all children receiving emergency, planned care, and those children placed in the shelter.

She was made director in 2005. Under Molyneux’s leadership, three locations of The Family Place were established in Logan, Smithfield and Hyrum.

In 2021, the Family Place is still growing strong and their current campaign is Be Kind Utah which they’ve promoted for many years.

“We have and actually this is part of Esterlee’s heart, this is something that she developed with Be Kind Utah. Again she’s been so foundational in our organization and we want to build upon and continue growing the amazing events that we have and all of our services.”

Be Kind Utah is a part of Utah Family Month that runs to Father’s Day. It’s a chance to perform positive acts in the community. The goal is to have ‘One million ways(to be kind) in 40 days.’

Dr. Goodey said the last year has been very challenging and she invites people locally and throughout the state to pledge on their website – TheFamilyPlaceUtah.org- on how they can show kindness to others.