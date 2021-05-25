Sonia Toni Ririe

Sonia “Toni” Marguerite Petersen Ririe passed away on May 23, 2021, in Logan, Utah.

Toni was born on November 16, 1935 in Tremonton, Utah to Charley Elmer Petersen and Anna Marguerite Andersen.

She married James “Jim” Allen Ririe on April 8, 1955 in Deweyville, Utah.

Toni graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1969, and a Masters degree in 1978. She began her life long career of teaching in 1969 at Lincoln Elementary in Brigham City, Utah. She also taught for 16 years at McKinley Elementary in Tremonton, and 12 years at Honeyville Elementary in Honeyville, Utah. Her passion for teaching made her loved by her students and fellow teachers. Of teaching, she said: “Usually you get a few of your own, but I figure I’ve had more than 900 children”.

In 1996, she was nominated and selected as Box Elder County’s first YWCA Woman of the Year for her many accomplishments and services to the community.

When not teaching, she was traveling with husband Jim, rock hounding with her sisters, or painting.

Toni was preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Anna, and siblings Jerry (Norma), Belle Shelby, Gay (Jay) Hansen, Sue (Jim) Ferrara, Richard (Sue), John (Lana), and Judy (Scott) Berry.

She is survived by her husband Jim, her sister Linda (Michael) Behling, and her three children, Joyce Streeper, Dan Ririe and Kathy (Tom) Conner; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home in Tremonton (111 North 100 East) on Tuesday, June 1st from 6 to 8 pm, or Wednesday, June 2nd from 10:30 to 11:30 am at the Deweyville LDS Church.

There will be a graveside service following at the Deweyville Cemetery at 12:00 pm.

Online condolences and the live stream may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.