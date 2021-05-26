A look at the current economic state and future of northern Utah at Chamber summit next week

Utah Lt.Governor Deidre Henderson

LOGAN — The Greater Cache Valley Economic Summit will bring together keynote speakers and topics, engaging breakout sessions, informative panel discussions, networking along with lunch – next Thursday, June 3rd at the Riverwoods Conference Center.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce president and C.E.O. Jamie Andrus said the keynote speakers include Utah’s Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson.

“And she’s going to talk about something that’s so exciting. She’s going to talk about her very first initiative which is returnship. Maybe you want to keep that a surprise if you don’t know what a returnship is, you might have to come and listen,” she said.

Andrus said it involves encouraging women to return to the workforce even after being away for some time.

“I’ve said for a couple of years that I think that a lot of the women in this state are underemployed, and in Cache Valley it might be time for women to return to work and they might be a little bit apprehensive. They went to college, they got a degree, they maybe worked a couple of years. Then they took some time off to be with the family.”

Other keynote speakers include Natalie Gochnour, from the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah; Ryan Starks, managing director of business services for GOED and Michael Flynn, chief operating officer for EDC Utah.

Also experts from builders, realtors to developers on the hot Utah housing market.

The summit is available in-person or virtually. Get more information at CacheChamber.com.