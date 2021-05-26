Another day with no new coronavirus deaths in Utah

COVID-19 antigen test

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday by the Utah Department of Health. There have been 2,292 COVID deaths in Utah over the course of the pandemic.

Positive cases of coronavirus grew by 268 in Utah Wednesday which is a little bit more than the state’s current seven-day average for positive tests (239 a day.) there were also 18 new cases in northern Utah. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 405,078 total cases in Utah which includes 21,856 positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Since the start of the pandemic among the total cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,503 of the 21,856 total cases have been declared “recovered”. Most of the cases were found in Cache County (16,219) followed by Box Elder County (5,480) and Rich County (151). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 915 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 102 coronavirus deaths.

Exactly 43.6 percent of all adults in northern Utah had been immunized as of Wednesday (56,693 people). A total of 133,100 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Since Tuesday 12,807 vaccine doses were administered statewide and total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached 2.54 million.

The list of Utahns fully vaccinated now covers more than 37 percent of the state’s population and almost 46 percent have received one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer two-shot vaccines.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 239 a day and it has been almost a full year since the average has been that low. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” remains at 3.8 percent.

Since Tuesday 4,525 people were tested in-state for the first time and a total of 8,916 tests were administered. More than 2.67 million Utahns have been tested as of Wednesday and there have been more than 4.89 million total tests administered in the state.

There are now 145 Utahs hospitalized with the coronavirus, eight more than on Tuesday. Also, 57 people in intensive care units which is five more than Tuesday. A total of 16,729 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Idaho is reporting 2,087 coronavirus deaths and there are 191,546 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,197 positive cases in Franklin County, 390 in Bear Lake County and 363 in Oneida County.