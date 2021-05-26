Car crash near brigham city kills 2 people critically injures 1

BRIGHAM CITY — A single vehicle crash Tuesday night killed two people and injured another individual. The accident was reported just after 5:00 p.m., along Interstate-15, near Brigham City.

Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Nick Street said a passenger car was traveling southbound on I-15. Near milepost 365, approximately one mile north of Forest Street, the car reportedly swerved to avoid a tire tread in the roadway.

Troopers report the vehicle lost control, left the roadway to the right and struck a pole on the driver’s side. No other vehicles were involved.

Street said the male driver was killed in the crash. The front female passenger was transported to an area hospital where she also succumbed to her injuries.

Troopers reported the third occupant in the car was in back seat. They were flown from the scene with critical, life threatening injuries.

I-15 was closed for more than two hours to allow two medical helicopters space to land and transport the victims, and for troopers to investigate the crash.

Street did not state whether any of the occupants were wearing seat belts. Also, no other factors in the crash have been reported.

The identities of the victims have not been released, pending notification of family.

will@cvradio.com