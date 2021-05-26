Hyrum woman arrested on suspicion of breaking into family relative’s home

LOGAN — A 40-year-old Hyrum woman has been arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a family member’s home and stealing around $30,000. Amanda Lescoe was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of the burglary from the alleged victim. The woman claimed Lescoe would enter her Nibley home while she was gone and take large sums of money from a safe.

The alleged victim told investigators, the safe had approximately $40,000. In March, she noticed that nearly all of the money was gone, with the exception of approximately $4,000.

The woman described how when she confronted Lescoe about the theft. The suspect admitted to entering the home 4-6 times for the purpose of taking money from the safe.

Investigators later questioned Lescoe. She claimed that she was coerced by her family to admit to the thefts. However, she would not specify what manner they had pressured her, according to the report.

Jail records show Lescoe was booked on four counts of burglary of a dwelling and one count of theft, all second-degree felonies.

According to court records, Lescoe was convicted of similar charges in February 2019. She later accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to an amended charge of burglary. She was sentenced to serve 10-days in jail and three-years probation.

