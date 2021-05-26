Logan Aquatic Center set to reopen on Saturday

After a year of closure due to the coronavirus and needed repairs, the Logan Aquatic Center will reopen on Saturday for its 2021 summer season.

LOGAN – In a sure sign that summer is finally here, the Logan Aquatic Center will reopen over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

City officials here have announced that the Aquatic Center will open for its 2021 season on Saturday and also be open on Memorial Day (Monday, May 31).

The municipal swimming pool was closed throughout the summer of 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. City officials took advantage of that hiatus to make much-needed repairs to the facility.

The city Golf Course will also be open on Memorial Day.

By contrast, most other Logan City facilities and functions will be closed for Memorial Day.

“All Logan City offices — including the Logan Library, Landfill, Transfer Station and the Community Recreation Center — will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021 in observance of Memorial Day,” according to city spokeswoman Emily Malik.

Collection of residential garbage, recycling and green waste will not take place on Monday due to the holiday.

City officials say that the majority of collection routes that are normally serviced on Monday and Tuesday will be collected on Tuesday, June 1. But some residents whose routes are normally serviced on Tuesday and Wednesday may experience a collection delay of up to one day.

Malik reminds residents to have all trash cans to the curb by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, as the usual timing of collection routes may not be followed.

Malik also reports that all residential and commercial garbage collection routes will be serviced as usual on Monday. Regularly scheduled commercial recycling pick-up will also take place.

For general information about holiday closures, Logan residents can call 435-716-9000 or access the city webpage at https://www.loganutah.org/2021_holiday_closures/index.php.