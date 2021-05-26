June 1, 1928 – May 24, 2021 (age 92)



Margaret Paul Baker Phillips, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully in Providence, Utah surrounded by her family on May 24th, 2021.

Margaret was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 1st, 1928 to George William Paul and Margaret Davis. Margaret graduated from Granite High School and then married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Cecil Richard Baker in the Salt Lake Temple in 1947.

Her most cherished role in life was that of a mother and a faithful companion. Richard and Margaret had 6 children: Richard Paul Baker (Christine), Colleen Baker Parker (Paul), Marti Baker Stirland (Van), Karen Baker Knighton, Cathy Baker Crump (Brian), and K.C. Baker (Elizabeth). She has 26 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.

Margaret took great joy in her posterity. She was known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Meme. She was happiest when her family was surrounding her. They love, cherish, and honor her. Margaret and Richard lived a life to the fullest as they went on many adventures with their children. Margaret and Richard loved to take their family to different parts of the world. Her life was centered on teaching her children gospel principles, diversity, and exposing them to a variety of cultures.

Margaret loved her flowers, gardening, was an excellent seamstress, and perfected bread making. She enjoyed many years of square dancing and singing in a quartet. Margaret loved others. She was compassionate and kind to those around her, but most of all she loved her Heavenly Father.

Margaret had a strong testimony throughout her life. Her faith was unwavering. She was always reading her scriptures and found joy learning from them. She taught her children by love and through example. She held many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including ward, stake, and 2 full-time missions with Dick to the New Zealand, Wellington and New Mexico, Albuquerque missions.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, grandson Cory Brian Crump and granddaughter Leslie Parker Morris. Margaret later married Robert F. Phillips (deceased). Her family will miss her positive outlook on life and contagious laugh. Proverbs 31:10 reads, “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies”.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the Providence City Cemetery.

A visitation will be held prior to the services from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com