Mary Ellen Huerta, age 80, passed away May 23, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born June 12, 1940, in Pocatello, Idaho to Mike & Juanita Huerta. She was the oldest of 9 children. There are 4 sisters; Virginia, Aurora, Annie and Cecelia, and 4 brothers; Robert, Eddie, Raymond and Greg. Her mother said that she cared a lot about each of her siblings and took care of them often. She was also described as a “sensitive, pretty girl.”

Mary Ellen married Dean Martineau in August of 1961. Dean was in the Air Force and the young couple lived in Seattle, Washington, Ft. Belvoir, Virginia and March Air Force Base in Riverside, California before becoming parents. They had three children together; Mark, LaDena and Renee. They lived in Moscow, Idaho while Dean finished his degree in Engineering and then they moved to Hyrum, Utah to raise their family. They later divorced after 24 years of marriage, but have always remained kind towards one another.

There were family vacations to Disneyland, Grand Canyon, Oregon Coast, and Denver. It was always important to Mary Ellen to visit her parents and siblings whenever possible. Mary Ellen took her three children on a trip to Cancun, Mexico for her 50th birthday. They had an amazing time together appreciating Mexican culture such as the dancing of Ballet Folklorico, climbing Chichen Itza, and speaking Spanish everywhere they went.

As a student, Mary Ellen was always at the top of her class. She studied a lot and received good grades throughout school. Her desire, even as a young woman, was to become a nurse. She graduated from Weber State University in 1987 and spent over 20 years as a Registered Nurse on the Surgical Care Unit at Logan Regional Hospital. She also served a medical mission to Guatemala. She loved nursing as much as her patients and colleagues loved her.

Mary Ellen was happy to attend the weddings of each of her children and welcomed Mark Kailing, Dawn Willits Martineau, Jason Homey and Paul Garr as her new “mijos” and “mija.” She enjoyed the role of Grandma and loved, cuddled, and squished the cheeks of; Feliza, Isabelle, Landon, Andrew, Aubrielle, Ammoriah, Ava, Amari, Trevven, and Declan. She recently became a Great-grandma when Andrew and Virginia became a couple adding Boston and Noah to the family.

Mary Ellen Huerta dedicated her life to service. She praised the Lord every single day!

Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday morning, May 29, 2021, at New Life Fellowship, 2045 North 800 East in North Logan.

A viewing will begin at 10am, with services to follow at 11am.

Interment will be at the Hyrum City Cemetery on Tuesday, June 1 at 10am.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net