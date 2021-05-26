No new COVID deaths in Utah while 185 new positive cases reported

Once again Tuesday, the Utah Health Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths. There have been 2,292 COVID deaths in Utah over the course of the pandemic.

New positive cases of coronavirus grew by 185 in Utah Tuesday with eight new cases in northern Utah. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 404,810 total cases in Utah which includes 21,838 positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Since the start of the pandemic among the total cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,503 of the 21,830 total cases have been declared “recovered”. Most of the cases were found in Cache County (16,210) followed by Box Elder County (5,471) and Rich County (151). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 914 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 102 coronavirus deaths.

More than 43 percent of all adults in northern Utah had been immunized as of Tuesday (55,967 people). A total of 132,525 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Since Sunday 12,142 vaccine doses were administered statewide and total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached almost 2.53 million.

The list of Utahns who are fully vaccinated has reached more than 1.18 million, more than 36 percent of the state’s population.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 261 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” remains at 3.7 percent.

Since Monday 4,911 people were tested in-state for the first time and a total of 11,631 tests were administered. More than 2.67 million Utahns have been tested as of Tuesday and there have been more than 4.88 million total tests administered in the state.

There are currently 137 Utahs hospitalized with the coronavirus, two more than on Monday. There are 52 people in intensive care units which is seven more than Monday. A total of 16,704 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Idaho is reporting 2,086 coronavirus deaths and there are 191,397 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,197 positive cases in Franklin County, 389 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.