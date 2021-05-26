Summer theater season scheduled to open Friday

The stage at the Ellen Eccles Theatre will be one of several busy venues during the upcoming summer theatrical season.

CACHE COUNTY – The curtain goes up on the local summer theater season on Friday.

That’s when “Being a Bona Fide Bad Guy” premieres at the Pickleville Playhouse in Garden City. The original comedic melodrama by director Derek Davis, with music composed by TJ Davis, will be performed at the lakeside theater on alternating afternoons and evenings through Sept. 6.

The Davises are warning Pickleville patrons that tickets for their summer season are going fast. The opening weekend of the melodrama is already sold out and only limited numbers of tickets are still available for another 13 of the show’s 64 scheduled performances.

The Pickleville Playhouse will also present the beloved Jule Styne/Carolyn Leigh musical “Peter Pan” in repertory from June 22 until Aug. 28.

In June, the Lyric Repertory Company will resume productions after a year’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The LRC will debut five shows in four days from June 16 to 19. The slated productions are “The Mountaintop,” a two-person drama about the last hours of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.; “Dreaming American,” an original immigrant story by LRC artistic producer Paul T. Mitri; “The Thanksgiving Play,” a comedy about woke playwrights trying to create a politically correct holiday play; “All the Way,” a drama about Lyndon B. Johnson’s effort to enact the Civil Rights Act of 1964; and “InterACT(X2),” an unusual interactive opportunity for audience members to provide feedback on two original plays in development.

“InterACT(X2)” will be performed at the Caine Lyric Theatre in downtown Logan. All the other LRC shows will be staged in the Morgan Theatre on the Utah State University campus.

The Lyric’s summer season will continue through July 17.

In July, the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre will take to the stage at the Utah Theatre in downtown Logan.

In a departure from previous seasons, the UFOMT will offer five small-cast musicals or reviews, featuring the troupe’s best-loved performers from past productions.

The 2021 UFOMT season will open July 7 with “The Fantasticks,” the longest-running musical of all time. Over the next three days, the opera company will stage premieres of the cherished musical “I Do! I Do!” which chronicles the ups and downs of a 50-year marriage; “Souvenir,” a musical celebrating the improbable singing career of a tone-deaf New York socialite; “33 Variations,” a musical journey that explores the creation of Ludwig von Beethoven’s “Diabelli Variations;” and “Sentimental Journey – Ol’ Blue Eyes,” a trip down memory lane celebrating the immortal music of Frank Sinatra.

The UFOMT will also host all its usual seasonal events, including its Academy, Informances, Breakfast with the Stars, Café des Artistes, the Silent Film festival, appearances at the Logan Tabernacle, the Late Night Cabararet and the ever-popular Donor Appreciation Event at the Griffin Farm.

The UFOMT season will run from July 7 to 31.

Starting in late July, the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan will be home for the summer season’s remaining productions.

The first of those will be the musical comedy review “Nunsense,” staged by Music Theatre West from July 23 to 31.

The Cache Theatre Company will then bring the madcap musical comedy “Spamalot” to the Eccles stage from Aug. 13 to 21.

Finally, the summer season is scheduled to end with a full-scale production of “The Sound of Music” from Sept. 17 to 25.

Tickets for most of the aforementioned summer season productions are already on sale.