June 19, 1927 ~ May 23, 2021 (age 93)

Jean Howcroft Dunn passed away on May 23, 2021, at the age of 93. Born June 19, 1927, in her grandmother’s home in Parowan, UT, Jean was the oldest of four daughters born to Mark Rigby and Ruth Parker Howcroft. Her family moved multiple times in her youth, living in Wyoming, New York and California before settling in Salt Lake City. Jean graduated from East High School in 1944, and then attended the University of Utah.

Jean married Raymond (Ray) Joseph Dunn on August 8, 1946. They were blessed with one child, Mark Raymond Dunn in 1950. In 1956, the family was sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jean was preceded in death by her sweetheart Ray, her parents, two sisters, and her son. She is survived by her youngest sister Nancy Behunin, daughter-in-law Deborah Dunn, her grandchildren Allison Dunn and Gregory (Suellen) Dunn, and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Jean worked as a bookkeeper to support her family while her husband attended the University of Utah. Shortly after his graduation in 1950, the family moved to El Paso, TX. She continued bookkeeping until she “retired” in the early 1960s after the family moved to Tremonton, UT. Jean then turned her time to serving her community first as a hospital volunteer and then with the American Cancer Society. She found great joy in helping others. As one who always needed “something for her hands to do,” she spent thousands of hours crocheting hundreds of baby blankets over the years, gifting all to family, friends, or the local hospital gift shop. She was also an avid quilter earning multiple ribbons at the Box Elder County and Utah State fairs.

The viewing will be June 3, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 am, at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home in Tremonton.

A graveside service will immediately follow at Redwood Memorial Cemetery in Taylorsville, UT.

The service will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or your local hospital volunteer organization.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.