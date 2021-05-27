September 5, 1938 – May 23, 2021 (age 82)



Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Rella Joy Peabody, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2021 at McKay Dee Hospital from complications from surgery.

Joy was born on September 5, 1938 to Walter Decater Gunter “Kate” and Marjorie May Spencer Gunter. She was raised in Idaho and attended North Fremont High School. Joy married her sweetheart, Steven Peabody on June 13, 1956 in the Idaho Falls temple. Joy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in several capacities. She and Steven served a mission to the Trinidad-West Indies mission from 1996-1997.

Joy loved gardening, quilting, sewing, tole painting, reading and dancing with Steve for 65 years. She was a volunteer at the Brigham City Senior Center for 17 years. She worked in the kitchen helping with Meals on Wheels.

Joy is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Winegar; brother, LaMar Gunter and a twin sister, Ella, who died at birth.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; 6 children, Debbie (Richard) Leahman, Lynette (Jerry) Rogers, Lane Peabody, Rick (Deanna) Peabody, Denise (Glen) Johnson, J.S. Peabody; sister, Donetta Reum; 18 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank all of the staff in the ICU and Surgical unit at McKay-Dee Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on June 5, 2021 at the Brigham Central Ward, 506 South 200 East, Brigham City at 11:00am.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9-10:30am.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com



Click this link to view additional details about Rella’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/rella-joy-peabody