UHP troopers release identities of Tremonton couple killed in crash

Kennedy Jones and Hope Southwick (Courtesy: Facebook)

BRIGHAM CITY — Law enforcement has released the identities of two people killed in the single vehicle crash Tuesday night near Brigham City. Kennedy Jones and Hope Southwick both died from injuries sustained in the accident. The 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were both from Tremonton.

Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Nick Street said Jones was driving a passenger car southbound on Interstate-15, just after 5 p.m. Near milepost 365, approximately one mile north of Forest Street, the car reportedly swerved to avoid a tire tread in the roadway.

Troopers report the vehicle lost control, left the roadway to the right and struck a pole on the driver’s side. No other vehicles were involved.

Street said Jones was killed immediately. Southwick, who was in the front passenger seat, was transported to an area hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Troopers reported a third occupant was in the car’s back seat. They were flown from the scene with critical, life threatening injuries.

According to recent social media posts, Jones and Southwick were recently engaged to be married.

Street did not state whether any of the occupants were wearing seat belts. Also, no other factors in the crash have been reported.

Family and friends have shared their memories of the couple on Facebook, describing Jones and Southwick as two “beautiful” and “kind souls”. Others expressed feeling lucky to be a part of the couple’s lives.

Funeral services are still being arraigned.

