Utah State football has four more road games selected for national broadcast this fall

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football will have four more road games televised this fall as the Mountain West announced its FOX Sports national broadcast package for the 2021 season on Thursday, while the Pac-12 announced portions of its television package, as well.

With today’s announcement, 10 of Utah State’s 12 games for the 2021 season are now scheduled for national broadcast on either CBS, CBS Sports Network, FOX Sports or the Pac-12 Network.

Utah State’s season opener at Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 4, will be televised live on the Pac-12 Network at 9 p.m. (MT). USU will then begin Mountain West play at Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 18, and that game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2 at 5:30 p.m. Additionally, USU’s MW game at San José State on Saturday, Nov. 13, will be broadcast on one of the three FOX Sports Networks, with a specific outlet and kick time announced at a later date. And finally, USU’s MW and regular season finale at New Mexico will now be played on Friday, Nov. 26, on Fox Sports 1 at 11 a.m.

Utah State also has six games scheduled for national broadcast on CBS and CBS Sports Network this fall, including its Mountain West home opener against Boise State, which will be televised live on CBS on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. It will be the first time ever that USU has had a home football game televised on the national CBS network.

Utah State will also have five games broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network this fall, including three home games on Friday nights. USU’s home opener against North Dakota will be played on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m., while its non-conference home game against in-state rival BYU will occur on Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. USU will also host MW-foe Colorado State on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Utah State’s other two games scheduled to be nationally broadcast on CBS Sports Network includes its road contest at UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m. (MT), and its home game against Wyoming on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.

Additional broadcasts by Spectrum Sports (Hawai’i) and Stadium will be announced in the coming months.

Utah State will also host MW-foe Hawai’i on Saturday, Oct. 30, and play a non-conference game at former conference rival New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The Mountain West Championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at the home stadium of the highest-ranked of the two divisional champions.

The 2021 Mountain West football membership includes Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming in the Mountain Division and Fresno State, Hawai’i, Nevada, San Diego State, San José State and UNLV in the West Division.