Former Logan man arrested and charged with allegedly sexually abusing several boys years ago

LOGAN — A 61-year-old former Logan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly abusing several boys (physically and sexually) more than 25 years ago. Steven Al Archuleta was booked Thursday night into the Cache County Jail after a judge previously issued a warrant for his arrest.

Archuleta was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court, Friday morning. Hey was charged with two counts of sodomy on a child, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and two counts of object rape of a child, all first-degree felonies; and an additional count of sodomy on a child, a second-degree felony.

According to the warrant affidavit, the Logan City Police Department received a delayed report involving the sexual abuse of a child last year. The incidents allegedly occurred between 1991 and 1997.

A detective interviewed the alleged victim on May 26, 2020. The man disclosed how he began being physically and sexually abused when he was around the age of 9 or 10. Archuleta would rape him and then threaten him with violence if he told anybody. The abuse continued until he was approximately 13 or 14-years-old.

On March 15, 2021 the detective interviewed a second alleged victim. The man also reported similar abuse occurring when he was between 6 and 7-years-old.

Both alleged victims described how Archuleta and Carol A. Ricker, a 58-year-old woman, would engage in sexual acts, while making them interact with them.

Ricker was convicted of abusing the boys in 2009 and is currently in prison. She spoke to police last summer, admitting to having sex in front of the alleged victims.

According to the affidavit, police are unsure why Archuleta was never charged at the time Ricker was.

During Friday’s arraignment, Judge Spencer Walsh read Archuleta the pending charges and assigned a public defender to represent him. He also ordered the suspect to be temporarily held without bail and appear again in court June 2.

Archuleta did not speak during the hearing. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com