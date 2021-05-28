Governor’s office breaks down state pay comparison by gender and minorities

Sylvia DiCaro gopb.utah.gov

An executive branch report was issued last week by the Utah Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget (GOPB) that breaks down pay equity in state government.

On KVNU’s For the People program this past week, executive director of GOPB Sophia DiCaro said the report while not easy to break down does make it a little easier to understand.

“It’s a complicated topic with a lot of variables to consider. If you look at the data (at)face value, it appears that males earn more than females by 21 percent and that non-minorities earn 17 percent more than minorities at this state,” she said.

But she said if you break it down using different variables such as minority status, ten-year work performed and all of these items that control for, it actually ended up being about 2.2 % per females compared to males and 0.6 % for minorities vs non-minorities.

“Which at the end of the day ended up being statistically insignificant. However, even though we found on average that the pay differences for state employees are explained by non-demographic influences, in contrast to average effects findings, we actually saw evidence for certain instances of pay gap, within some agencies and within similar levels of work performed.”

DiCaro said that will help inform the administration as well as lawmakers on a path forward, just by presenting the data. You can download the entire report at GOPB.Utah.gov.