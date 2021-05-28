Hope Susan Southwick passed away, at age 20, on May 25, 2021 in Brigham City, UT. She was born on February 26, 2001 in Logan, Utah to Deborah K. Southwick.

She was raised and lived in Tremonton, Utah and graduated from Bear River High School in 2019. She also attended Weber State College after high school. Hope worked as a lifeguard at the Bear River Natatorium in Garland, Utah and at the local grocery store, Kent’s, in Tremonton, Utah.

She graduated in the top 3% of her graduating class and received Bear River High School Citizenship All Honors in 2019.

Hope is survived by her parents, Deborah and Jd Winter; brothers, Jordan and Tristin Southwick; and sister Korra Winter.

She was preceded in death by Grandma Renate Southwick and Great Grandparents, George and Charlotte Danklefsen.

A joint viewing will be held on Monday May 31, 2021 from 6-8pm at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, Utah) and on Tuesday June 1st, 2021 from 9-10:30am at the Tremonton South Stake Center (1150 North Tremont St Tremonton, Utah).

Funeral services will follow at 11:00am. The service will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.

Interment will be at the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.