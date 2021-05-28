Kevin Scott Christensen, 67, our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Intermountain Medical Center on May 25, 2021. He was born April 30,1954 in Logan, UT to Gaylen and Mary Christensen.

Kevin grew up in Tremonton where he was active in football. He graduated from Bear River High School. He married Alma Marie Frazier, February 23, 2009 in Salt Lake City.

Kevin worked for his father and as a truck driver, where he accumulated over 6 million miles. He made many lasting memories working alongside his dad on the farm in Soda Springs, Idaho, and fondly loved planting and catching fish in the ponds. Kevin had many interests and hobbies including, fishing, hunting, golfing, drag racing, pool, and cooking. He also enjoyed making homemade caramels. His children remember him always having caramel candies in his pockets. He had a light-hearted nature and always had a good joke or story to tell.

He is survived by his loving wife, Alma; Sons: Jared, Kacey, Dustin, Dallon, and Jacob; Daughters: Heather, Stacy, Lacey, and Brittney; Stepchildren: Jacob, Marissa, Jesse, Joshua, and Waylon; and many beautiful grandchildren. Also survived by his Brother: Craig (Robyn) Christensen; Sisters: Shari (Mark) Scott; Debbie (Kerry) Zundel; Krisanne (Craig) Veibell; Becky (John) Barker and Marci Alexander, Mother-in-law: Raelynn Courmier; along with many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister GayLynn Eliason and brother Kelly Christensen; his parents, grandparents, and many dear friends.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton) with Graveside services at 12:00 noon at the Riverview Cemetery, Tremonton, Utah. .

The family would like to thank all those who cared for Kevin at IMC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Kevin. Details regarding where donations can be accepted will be posted shortly.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.