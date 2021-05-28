Logan man arrested and charged with allegedly attacking woman with frying pan

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly attacking a woman with a frying pan while on a date 18 months ago. Muhannad Alshammari was booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday afternoon.

Alshammari was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Friday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; three counts of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with a witness, all third-degree felonies, and making a threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jacob Gordon said Alshammari reportedly met the alleged victim on a dating app. The two agreed to go out Dec. 13, 2019.

The woman told law enforcement the two consumed THC edibles while at Alshammari’s residence. Shortly after, the suspect allegedly grabbed a frying pan and began striking her with it. He then began chocking and punching her.

After allegedly harming the woman, Alshammari blocked the door and kept her inside the residence while he prayed as to whether or not he should kill the woman. She was later allowed to leave and was treated at a hospital for her injuries.

During Friday’s arraignment, Gordon called Alshammari a “terrible flight risk,” and asked for him to be held in jail without bail. He noted that the suspect is a foreign national, with no ties to the community.

Alshammari attempted to speak but was told to remain quite by his public defender. He was ordered to remain in jail temporarily without bail, until a judge can determine whether or not to release him.

Alshammari was ordered to appear again in court June 2. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

