USU men’s basketball announces the signing of Rylan Jones

Utah guard Rylan Jones brings the ball up court in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom has announced the signing of Rylan Jones, set to join the Aggies for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

“We are excited to welcome Rylan back home,” Odom said. “He fell in love with basketball and of course the Aggies during his family’s time in Logan. Rylan made an immediate impact in the PAC-12 and his basketball IQ, ability to make others better and his overall competitiveness will be tremendous for our team. I know that he is excited to get to work with his teammates here at Utah State.”

Jones returns to Cache Valley from the University of Utah, where he appeared in 45 games for the Utes, including 43 starts. Over the course of his two years at Utah, Jones averaged 7.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 38.9 percent (103-of-265) from the floor, 36.5 percent (61-of-167) from behind the arc and 83.3 percent (75-of-90) at the free throw line. Jones was an immediate impact player for the Utes as a freshman, becoming the fourth player in school history to record a triple-double after finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against Mississippi Valley State. Jones was one of just five freshmen in the country that season to average more than 9.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Jones is the son of former Utah State assistant coach Chris Jones. Jones was a member of the staff under head coach Stew Morrill and Tim Duryea. The younger Jones prepped at Logan High School as a freshman before finishing his high school career at Olympus High School, leading the Titans to a 5A state title during the 2017-18 season. Jones was named the state of Utah’s Mr. Basketball that season along with earning Utah’s Gatorade Player of the Year. As a senior, Jones became just the third player to be named Utah’s Mr. Basketball for the second consecutive year after setting a Utah high school record with 266 assists. Jones was ranked as a four-star recruit and one of the top 25 point guards in the nation by multiple outlets.