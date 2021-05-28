Utah State athletics celebrates the success of its student-athletes

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Athletics is celebrating the academic success of its close to 350 student-athletes, as the group earned a combined 3.38 cumulative grade point average, the highest cumulative GPA in the history of USU athletics. The spring semester also marked the 38th consecutive term that Utah State student-athletes have recorded a 3.0 or higher cumulate GPA, dating back to the fall of 2002.

Close to 75 percent of Utah State student-athletes earned a 3.0 or higher GPA as 67 student-athletes were named to the Dean’s List for a having at least a 3.5 or higher with 15 or more credit hours. A group of 17 student-athletes made up a select group of those pursuing a second undergraduate degree or a graduate degree while competing in their respective sports during spring of 2021.

On the men’s side, USU student-athletes earned a spring semester GPA of 3.15 and carried an overall cumulative GPA of 3.23. On the women’s side, USU student-athletes earned a spring semester GPA of 3.48 and carried an overall cumulative GPA of 3.51, the second-highest cumulative GPA in school history, second only to fall 2020 (3.52).

