November 2, 1959 – May 27, 2021 (age 61)

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Virgil Natani, 61, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah of natural causes.

He was born November 2, 1959 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Willie Natani and Harriet Willeto Begay Sr.

He met Selena Billie and they have lived the last 40 years together raising their family. Virgil graduated from Box Elder High School in 1978 and attended Weber State University, Utah State University and Haskell Indian College in Lawrence, Kansas. Virgil worked for Intermountain Indian School, Autoliv and as haul truck driver for Barrick Gold Mine in Elko, Nevada retiring in November 2014.

He was a member of the Native American Church and Alpine Church. Virgil loved to drive, working with his hands, working with multimedia, etching, and was a craftsman. He also enjoyed being a Traditional Healer and was called upon to do prayers for those in need across Indian country. His greatest love was being with his family. Virgil had a desire to learn and was dedicated to reading his bible.

Surviving is his wife, Selena; three children, Manuelito Natani; Tiffany Natani; Parnell Atencio; three grandchildren, Dixiee Taylor, Avery Natani and Tyrus Natani. Also surviving are four siblings, Glenn (Lena) Begay of Mexican Water, Utah; Loretta Begay of Brigham City; Willie (Alvina) Natani Begay Jr. of Vancouver, WA; Gerald Begay of Brigham City; Christy (Larry) Reitbauer of Brigham City; his aunties and uncle, Cecelia Willeto; Louise Wellito; Ann Gordo; Paul Willeto; Buckskin Family of Fort Hall, Idaho and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, Aja Cutfinger-Natani and his in-laws, Thomas and Emma Billie of Aneth, UT. The family would like to thank the palliative care at McKay Dee-Hospital for their wonderful care that was given through the doctors and nurses.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. MDT at Brigham City Cemetery, 495 E. 500 South, Brigham City. Please bring your lawn chairs for the service.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, UT.

Click this link to view additional details about Virgil’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/virgil-natani

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com