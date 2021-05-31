CacheARTS to host free COVID-19 clinic Wednesday

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts will host a free COVID-19 immunization clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan.

LOGAN – The Cache Valley Center for the Arts has has announced that it will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan.

In a partnership with the Bear River Health Department, the CacheARTS clinic will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 at 43 N. Main Street.

The clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for adolescents 12 to 15 year of age, according to Alek Nelson, the new marketing director for Cache Arts.

Thanks to the theater’s easily accessible location in downtown Logan, Nelson added, this clinic will provide a convenient opportunity for Cache Valley residents to receive their vaccinations.

CacheARTS executive director Wendi Hassan explained that the goal of the clinic is to help facilitate the return of live theater to Cache Valley.

“Our pathway back to live performance is immunization,” she emphasized. “We are so excited to experience the energy of packed houses once again and some shows can’t come back until we can bring a critical mass of vaccinated audience members.”

As an additional incentive for participants, anyone who attends the clinic will receive a limited edition CacheARTS sticker and will be entered to win prizes, including a pair of tickets to every show at the Eccles Theatre for a year.

“This is a unique incentive that has never been offered by the center before,” Hassan said.

Local residents who have already been vaccinated are also invited to stop by the theater on Wednesday evening to pick up a sticker and enter to win prizes.

The CacheARTS clinic will have Spanish-speaking workers available for residents needing language assistance, Nelson explained.

Masks will be required for residents attending the clinic.

To register for the CacheARTS clinic, residents can visit the website at http://bit.ly/cacheARTSclinic

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts is an independent non-profit organization that promotes the use of Cache Valley’s publicly owned cultural arts facilities.

Those facilities include the Ellen Eccles Theatre, the Thatcher-Young Mansion and the Bullen Center.