Live performances return to Utah Theatre with ‘Cafe Plays’

Logan's own Bluebird Restaurant will be the setting of one of three vignettes in "The Cafe Plays: Bluebirds and Lambs in an Idle Isle." The original play will be presented June 2 to 5 at the Utah Theatre at 18 W. Center Street.

LOGAN – In a preview of its upcoming season of intimate productions, the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre is now set to present “The Café Plays: Bluebirds and Lambs in an Idle Isle.”

The original play by former Utah State University theatre professor Lynda Linford will be performed June 2 to 5 at the Utah Theatre in downtown Logan. Curtain time for those performances will be 7:30 p.m. each evening.

“The Café Plays” is a collection of cozy, nostalgic tales taken from the histories of three of Utah’s oldest eateries – the now defunct Lamb’s Grill in Salt Lake City, the Idle Isle Café in Brigham City and Logan’s own Bluebird Restaurant.

The three-act play was written by Linford based on anecdotes and recollections of patrons and employees of those restaurants that she began gathering in 2005.

This production of “The Café Plays” will mark a couple of significant milestones, according to Annette MacFarlane, the UFOMT’s development director.

It will be the first live production staged in the Utah Theatre since August of 2019. That involuntary hiatus resulted from the cancellation of the 2020 season of UFOMT due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Utah Theatre production will also be the first time that all three acts of “The Café Plays” have been staged in a single performance.

“The Café Plays” will be the first of six small-scale productions that UFOMT will stage at the Utah Theatre this summer.

The 2021 UFOMT season will open July 7 with “The Fantasticks,” the longest-running musical of all time. Over the next three days, the opera company will stage premieres of the cherished musical “I Do! I Do!” which chronicles the ups and downs of a 50-year marriage; “Souvenir,” a musical celebrating the improbable singing career of a tone-deaf New York socialite; “33 Variations,” a musical journey that explores the creation of Ludwig von Beethoven’s “Diabelli Variations;” and “Sentimental Journey – Ol’ Blue Eyes,” a trip down memory lane celebrating the immortal music of Frank Sinatra.

Tickets for performances of “The Café Plays” can be obtained from the Box Office in the Dansante Building (59 South, 100 West in Logan), online at www.theutahtheatre.org and at the door of the Utah Theatre at 18 W. Center Street.