Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics waning throughout Utah

Health officials say that Utah is now de-emphasizing mass COVID-19 immunization clinics clinic in favor of more convenient dispersal of vaccines at temporary walk-up clinics, pharmacies and other public places.

LOGAN – Last week’s announcement that Intermountain Healthcare was closing its mass vaccination clinics by mid-June signaled a trend in Utah toward making coronavirus vaccines more available at pharmacies, temporary walk-up clinics and doctor’s offices.

Here in Logan, for example, the Cache Valley Center for the Arts is teaming with the Bear River Health Department to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic. It will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at the Ellen Eccles at 43 S. Main.

The Monday coronavirus update from the Utah Department of Health listed one new COVID-19 death in the state since Sunday.

There have been 2,302 COVID deaths in Utah over the course of the pandemic and 103 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties.

Exactly 45.6 percent of all adults in northern Utah had been immunized as of Monday (59,285 people). A total of 134,911 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Positive cases of coronavirus grew by 143 in Utah Monday, a figure fewer than the state’s dwindling current seven-day average for positive tests (224 a day). There were nine new cases in the Bear River Health District , leaving the total number of positive cases in the district at 21,915.

Since Sunday, 3,441 vaccine doses were administered statewide and total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached almost three million.

The number of Utahns now fully vaccinated is 1,219,843, representing almost 38 percent of the state’s population. As of Monday, 1.487 million Utahns have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 224 a day and that number has decreased for 13 straight days. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9 percent.

There are now 131 Utahs hospitalized with the coronavirus, two more than on Sunday. Fifty-one of those patients are in intensive care, five more than Sunday. Total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic are 16,822.

Idaho is reporting 2,090 coronavirus deaths and there are 192,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties, case counts include 1,199 positive cases in Franklin County, 391 in Bear Lake County and 363 in Oneida County.