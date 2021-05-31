Woman injured in Franklin County shooting

PRESTON — A 46-year-old woman from Kearns was treated for gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon in Preston.

Just after noon on Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call of shots fired at 188 North Hwy 36, Weston, Idaho. The incident that was reported was that an adult female had been shot in the head. Deputies along with officers from the Preston Police Department responded.

According to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two Utah residents were seen driving on a private road off of Hwy 36 by the property owner. The owner of the property pursued the Utah individuals that were driving a UTV. The owner approached the UTV and a argument ensued over if the roadway was posted.

The Utah individuals stated they felt threatened so they drove off to turn around. When they drove off, the property owner drew a .410 caliber pistol from a holster and fired one round toward the UTV.

Two of the pellets from the shot fired hit the female driver of the UTV, with other pellets hitting the UTV. The victim was taken to the Franklin County Medical center for treatment, and later released.

The 62 year-old male property owner from Preston has been arrested on probable cause and has been booked in the Cache County Jail on probable cause. Official charges will be filed Tuesday with the court.

No other information or names will be released until official charges are filed.