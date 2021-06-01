Ann Heath Stenquist was born on Labor Day September 4, 1933 to Dean V. Heath and Edna Dudman Heath in North Ogden, Utah. She has one sister, Barbara.

Ann was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on December 7, 1941. Mom could always remember her baptism date because when they returned from her baptism they learned about the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Ann attended McKinley School in Salt Lake City. After she completed fourth grade Ann, Barbara, and their mother moved to North Ogden. She attended North Ogden Jr. High and Weber County High School.

After high school Ann attended Weber Junior College where she and Norris Stenquist met and fell in love. They were married a year later in the Logan Temple. They have four children Dale, Ross, Lynn, and Suzann. They have 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Ann had many talents. She loved to draw and was quite good at it but decided that playing the violin was more important to her. She won top ratings in many music festivals and was first chair in the orchestras with which she played. For a few years, Ann played with the Shorty Ross Dance Band ensemble. Ann loved to sew, and garden, quilt.

Ann held many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including a mission to Florida and one to the Korea Temple. She and Norris also served in the Logan Temple.

Ann worked as a secretary as her children started to grow up and leave home. She worked at Utah State University in the Economics Dept. and the Animal Science Dept. One of her last jobs was as a secretary at Zion’s Bank.

There will be a viewing Thursday, June 3 from 6-8 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton) and Friday, June 4 from 9-10:30 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Third Ward building at (9590 N. 6800 W. -Tremonton).

The funeral service for Ann will be held immediately following the viewing on Friday, June 4 at 11:00 A.M.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.