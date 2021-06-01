COVID-19 counts continue to decline throughout Utah

State officials have announced that drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Hyrum Senior Center from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

CACHE COUNTY – The city of Hyrum is among the sites where state officials will offer COVID-19 testing this week.

Drive-thru testing will be available at the Hyrum Senior Center on Thursday, June 3, from noon to 7 p.m. That facility is located at 695 E. Main Street.

All of the state-sponsored sites will offer PCR screening (which detects current cases of COVID-19) and rapid antigen testing. Those sites will also test children ages three and older.

Test results will be emailed to an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours after the test is done.

For the fifth time in the last 11 days, the Tuesday coronavirus update from the Utah Department of Health listed no new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

There have been 2,302 COVID deaths in Utah over the course of the pandemic and 103 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties.

Positive cases of coronavirus grew by 112 in Utah on Tuesday, a figure that is fewer than the state’s dwindling current seven-day average for positive tests (213 a day). There were seven new cases in the Bear River Health District, putting the total number of positive tests in the district at 21,922.

State officials reported Tuesday that nearly 46 percent of all adults in northern Utah have now been immunized (59,677 people). A total of 134,952 doses of vaccine have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Since Monday, 1,756 vaccine doses were administered statewide and total doses in the arms of Utahns during the pandemic has reached almost three million.

The number of Utahns now fully vaccinated is almost 1.22 million, representing about 38 percent of the state’s population.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 213. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 3.9 percent.

There are 130 Utahns hospitalized with the coronavirus, one fewer than on Monday. Forty-eight of those patients are in intensive care, three fewer than a day earlier. Total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic now stand at 16,835.

Idaho is reporting 2,090 coronavirus deaths and there are 192,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.

In the three southeast Idaho counties, case counts include 1,199 positive cases in Franklin County, 391 in Bear Lake County and 363 in Oneida County.