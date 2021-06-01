JBS plants to resume nationwide operations Wednesday

JBS’s is an economic force in Cache Valley employing more than 1,300 at the Hyrum beef production facility with an annual payroll of more than $60 million.

HYRUM- Officials of JBS USA announced significant progress Tuesday in resolving the cyber-attack they reported Sunday, May 30.

The attack impacted the company’s operations in North America and Australia. CNBC reported that JBS halted livestock slaughter operations at all its U.S. plants on Tuesday, according to union officials. The attack also caused Australian operations to shut down.

JBS operations in Mexico and the UK were not impacted by the cyber-attack and are conducting business as usual, according to company spokesmen.

“JBS USA and Pilgrim’s are a critical part of the food supply chain and we recognize our responsibility to our team members, producers and consumers to resume operations as soon as possible,” said Andre Nogueira, the CEO of JBS USA. “Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat.”

JBS USA is the parent company of the JBS meat-packing plan in Hyrum.

The company CEO also said they have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues and they are successfully executing those plans.

“Given the progress our information technology professionals and plant teams have made in the last 24 hours, the vast majority of our beef, pork, poultry and prepared foods plants will be operational tomorrow.”

“The company took immediate action (after the cyber-attack), suspending all affected systems, notifying authorities and activating the company’s global network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation,” JBS officials said in a statement. “The company’s backup servers were not affected, and we are actively working with an Incident Response firm to restore our systems as soon as possible.”

JBS USA is the leading processor of beef, pork and prepared foods in the United States. Its local plant in Hyrum employs more than 1,300 workers with an annual payroll of more than $60 million. JBS also supports more than 100 local animal producers in northern Utah by paying out nearly $900 million per year for their livestock.

The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data was compromised or misused as a result of the cyber-attack.