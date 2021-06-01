JBS USA reports their IT system was cyber-hacked

They Hyrum JBS plant employs 1,300 people to run their beef processing facility.

HYRUM- Officials of JBS USA have reported that the company was the target of an organized cyber-security attack on Sunday, May. 30.

JBS USA, headquartered in Greely, CO. , is the parent company of Cache Valley’s local JBS meat-packing plant in Hyrum.

A company spokesman said the attack affected some of computer servers supporting JBS information technology systems in North America and Australia.

“The company took immediate action, suspending all affected systems, notifying authorities and activating the company’s global network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation,” JBS officials said in a statement. “The company’s backup servers were not affected, and we are actively working with an Incident Response firm to restore its systems as soon as possible.”

JBS is an economic force in Cache Valley that employs more than 1,300 workers at its Hyrum beef production facility with an annual payroll of more than $60 million.

JBS is the leading processor of beef, pork and other prepared foods in the United States. The company also supports more than 100 local animal producers in the northern Utah, paying out nearly $900 million per year for their livestock.

At this time, company officials say they have no evidence that any customer, supplier or employee data was compromised or misused as a result of the cyber-attack.

JBS has extensive training and safety programs that help a variety of individuals to be successful at their jobs. The facility in Hyrum has a diverse workforce of several different nationalities.

“In our plant, there are a vast number of different cultures,” local plant manager Darren Olsen said. “There are over 10 different languages spoken in our facility”

JBS Hyrum is an industry leader in many best practices and has a long history of operational excellence.