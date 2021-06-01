March 6, 1934 – May 24, 2021 (age 87)



Juanita Eileen Berwald passed away in peace May 24, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loved ones just as she had always wanted to.

She was born March 6, 1934 in Cadillac, Michigan to Anthony Berwald and Gertrude Bassett. Juanita graduated from high school in Florida. A friend there introduced her to the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints which she subsequently joined. Juanita eventually moved to Utah where that friend had moved.

Juanita married and gave birth to four beautiful children, Challi, Charone, Karl and Eric. Throughout her adult life she served her family and the community as a cosmetologist and cosmetology instructor. She was a great friend and mentor to many and was always looking for ways to serve others. This included donations of hundreds of handcrafted baby blankets, quilts and afghans to the needy and less fortunate.

She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.