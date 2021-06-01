June 15, 1964 – May 24, 2021 (age 56)



Now in the arms of his loving Savior, Loren Melvin Christensen, age 56, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home in Spanish Fork, Utah. He has been a devoted disciple, National Guardsman, Nurse, Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Melvin, and Carolyn Rose (Winkelkotter) Christensen.

Survived by his wife, Annie Joy; sons, Michael James (BrookeLynn) and Peter Brandon (Heather); adored granddaughter, Eloralynn; and siblings, Luzetta (Tom), Tonya (Greg), Bruce (Christy), Virgil, Cary (Errin), and Karissa (Mark).

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Spanish Fork 1st Ward Chapel, 310 East Center Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Friends may call at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Monday, May 31 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and at the church Tuesday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services.

Interment with military honors will be held at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.