December 10, 1936 – May 27, 2021 (age 84)



Manuel Ruiz Morales was born in Guatemala on December 10th, 1936. He was raised most of his life there, as he was growing up he has always been a very hard working person. He began working as a heavy machine operator and would work on fixing roads. Later on he met his wife; Gloria Santizo and had three kids; Sandra, Osman, and Fara.

Through his journey, Manuel carried lifelong family recipes that lead to opening a bakery and running it for thirty years. Although he would work with heavy machines, Manuel always had a growing passion when it came to baking and being in the kitchen. As years went by Manuel and his wife decided they wanted a better life for their youngest daughter and ended up moving to the United States, and settling in Long Beach, CA. Where his oldest daughter was already living. From there he moved to Utah with his daughter and family sixteen years later, he enjoyed living his last years in Cache Valley and always loved being surrounded with a lot of love by his grand kids. As well as baking his delicious pastries for our local Hispanic community.

Manuel will always be in our hearts and a role model for our family, as he as shown how to work hard and overcome many difficult challenges in life as long as having family by ones side. May he rest in peace, We love him very much.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.