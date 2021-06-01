Mayor Holly Daines announces re-election bid

Mayor Holly Daines has announced that she will seek re-election to the office she has held 2018.

LOGAN – As expected, Logan’s incumbent Mayor Holly H. Daines has filed for re-election to her office.

“I have been honored to serve as Logan’s mayor for the past three and a half years,” Daines said while announcing her re-election bid. “Logan’s economy is strong and our budget is balanced. We have a bright future ahead of us!

“I work well with our excellent city council and city staff,” she added. “I’d welcome the opportunity to serve as mayor for four more years to focus on the Center Block Plaza; our new library; transportation improvements; and expanding trails and parks.”

Daines was elected mayor in 2017 and can claim credit for numerous accomplishments during her first term of office, including a face-lift for Center Street and the implementation of several long-term projects to revitalize the downtown area.

In a prepared statement, Daines also highlighted the city’s solid fiscal management and recent expansion of its parks and trail network.

“Using a prioritized 20-year capital budget plan,” she said, “we are addressing needed upgrades and expansions to our roads, culinary water system, sewers, power grid and environmental services.

“We rebuilt Center Street and are continuing to invest in our beautiful, historic downtown to help it remain the heart of our city for years to come.

“We have improved the south entrance to Logan and incentivized development and expansion of our trail network there,” the mayor added. “Other city goals include maintaining excellent public safety and helping to manage our growth wisely.”

Daines’ term of office has not been without controversy, however. Her initial proposal for redevelopment of the Center Block area of downtown was fiercely opposed by some local business owners. Early in the coronavirus outbreak, the mayor imposed a citywide mask mandate that even her own city council could not fully support. Most recently, public opposition stymied a plan to locate a composting site for bio-solid wastes from the Logan’s regional water treatment plant on city-owned property in Benson.

Daines is a Cache Valley native and a graduate of both Utah State University and the University of Utah.

Prior to entering politics, she volunteered extensively with local schools. Daines was also a founding trustee of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts and served on the advancement council for the USU College of Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences as well as the Cliffside Parks Committee.

Before being elected mayor, Daines was a member of the Logan City Council from 2009 to 2017.

The primary for local municipal posts is slated for Aug. 10 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 2.