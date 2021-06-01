Popular Noon Concert Series back, beginning June 2

The popular Noon Concert Series attracts hundreds of people to hear local musicians like the Fry Street Quartet that performed in 2019.

LOGAN – The Logan Tabernacle Noon Concert Series is back after a year hiatus starting June 2, with the Young Artist Cup winners taking stage on Wednesday. The concert series was canceled last year due to COVID-19. In addition to the noon concerts, there are six evening concerts throughout the summer scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Logan Tabernacle, located at 50 North Main Street, is a historical landmark visited by thousands of tourists a year and was supposed to close for renovations this year.

With the construction delayed until fall of 2021 the concert series produced by Cache Community Connections will go on and is free to the public.

The concert committee would like to remind the public that appropriate manners is always in style. Please remain seated during the performance and be sure children do the same. If someone needs to leave, they ask to do so between numbers.

Some of Cache Valley’s most talented performers will be on stage to wow the audience.

The building will receive a seismic upgrade along with other renovations. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ history department will be involved to ensure the preservation of this unique building.

“All church buildings owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are assessed periodically and checked for safety and to make sure they are kept up in a dignified manner,” Royce Yorgason, church facility manager, said in an earlier interview. “All buildings are inspected to see if they are earthquake safe and what significant renovations need to be made.”

Yorgason said it is an on-going process and is typically done in the industry.

“The church is concerned with all their buildings, but the status of historical buildings are of particular concern,” said Richard West, director of communication for the church for North Ogden to Southern Idaho. “It is a dedicated house of worship and it is good to celebrate with other faiths without barriers.”

It took early pioneers 27 years to build the historic rock building. It is a local tourist attraction and is used for a community gathering place and a place of Sunday worship.

Because the building is registered on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, major changes are a little more difficult to make without approval.

The renovation is expected to last from 12-18 months.

Many visitors are interested in the Opus 620 pipe organ with it’s 2850 pipes. It was originally installed in 1908, and last upgraded in 2009.

There is a committee of community members, not all of them Latter-day Saints, who decide what programs they will have in the building.