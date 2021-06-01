July 31, 2002 – May 29, 2021 (age 18)

Rachel Jensen, 18, peacefully returned to live with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.

Rachel was born on July 31, 2002, in Logan, Utah. She attended Cache County and Logan City School Districts and graduated from Logan High and LDS Seminary in 2020. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as an assistant chorister in her ward for several years. This was one of the highlights of her week. She loved music and singing and knew how to keep the accompanist on their toes!

Rachel had an impeccable memory and could recall any birthdate, dog name and breed, and hymn name and number. She loved conversing with others and was known for her kindness, manners, and mischievous sense of humor. She never saw a stranger that she didn’t want to walk up to and ask about their dog.

She loved to watch the Utah Jazz and run errands with her dad, make granola and hang out with her mom, and was very proficient at playing Uno by HER rules (she never lost a game)! She could play Fruit Ninja endlessly on her iPad. She also enjoyed looking at pictures of family, friends, and animals. Rachel looked forward to getting a Lime Rickey or The Dracula on her weekly soda run and was an expert grocery shopper, always on the lookout for a bag of Skittles. Her favorite movies were A Walk to Remember, Ice Age, and Pick of the Litter. She loved to keep in touch with family and friends with frequent texts and Marco Polo videos.

Rachel is survived by her parents, Todd and Jennalyn (Parry) Jensen of Smithfield, Utah, and siblings Brooke, Jake, and Ryan, as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family extends gratitude to the staff at Chrysalis, teachers, aides, peer tutors, bus drivers, medical professionals, neighbors and countless others who helped her throughout her life.

We’ll love you forever Rachel! See you soon, sweetheart.

*In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chrysalis. Donations are not tax deductible and all funds will be used locally.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Smithfield South Stake Center, 451 South 250 East.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Thursday at the stake center from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.