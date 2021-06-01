Our loving wife, mom, and, grandma, Sandy Jessop, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Providence, Utah, on May 28, 2021. Sandy was born November 27, 1961, in Logan, Utah, to Thayne and Linda Binggeli. She married the love of her life, Randy, on November 23, 1999, starting their life of adventure together. She worked at Weather Shield for over 20 years and truly enjoyed helping and interacting with people. She loved spending time fishing in Wyoming. When she talked her fishing trips, she often told people, “This is where I grew up.” She became an avid motorcycle rider and loved riding her Harley. She also enjoyed camping and side-by-side riding. Her zeal for life and adventure was immediately felt by anyone around her.

Her true gift was her love for others. She had a huge heart, always willing to help and protect those around her. Whether you just met Sandy or was a lifelong friend, she had a way of making you feel happy and cared for. She will be dearly missed, and we will always cherish the memories we have together until we meet again.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Randy Jessop; brother, Thayne (Lisa) Binggeli; children, Carson Jessop and Tyson (Chelsea) Jessop; grandson, Crew Jessop; and daily companion, Tank.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thayne and Linda Binggeli, and Lucas Jessop.

Services will be held on Saturday June 5, 2021 at the Providence LDS Chapel (420 W 100 N Providence, UT) at 11:00am.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9-10:15am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.