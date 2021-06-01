June 13, 1946 – May 26, 2021 (age 75)



Ted Morris Sessions was born June 13, 1946, in Rupert, Idaho to Thomas Edward “Bud” Sessions, and Bernice Crosland Sessions. Ted was one of 6 children; Ted was a smart and adventurous soul. He was educated in Sevier County, and later Graduated from Provo technical College. Ted was a master electrician and retired from Geneva Steel with 32 years of service.

Ted was married to his high school sweetheart, and love of his life Gwendolyn Gardner in Evanston, Wyoming. The couple had 4 children together. Raquel, Matthew, Sherolyn, and Trenton. After 18 years together they divorced.

Ted enjoyed being successful; He loved being in business, Miracle Bowl, Detour Bar, and Blue Moon Bar and Gill to name a few. Ted loved traveling, going on the mountain, and having a good time. Ted loved the time he spent in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. He enjoyed friends and family and BBQing. Ted also had 9 grandchildren, and 6 greatgrandchildren.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents Bud and Bernice his siblings Bud jr., Judy, and his ex -wife Gwendolyn. May your soul rest in peace…love you Dad

